Brenda S. (Kellams) Coy, 65, passed away on January 3, 2020 in Alexandria following an extended illness.

She was born on June 14, 1954 in Tell City, Indiana to William Claude and Anna Lorena (Baumeister) Kellams and was a graduate of Tell City High School-Class of 1972. Brenda was a computer systems administrator for Delco-Remy and EDS for a total of 15 years, retiring in 1993. She enjoyed camping and tole painting.

Survivors:

Daughter-Theresa Ann Johnson-Middletown

Son-Shawn (Marsha) Coy-Glasgow, Kentucky

Granddaughter-Taylor DeLong-Anderson

Grandson-Kenny Coy-Scottsville, Kentucky

2 Great Grandchildren-Owen Isaacs and Oakland Isaacs

Sister-Judith Shores-Alexandria

Nieces and nephews

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, brother-Claude William Kellams

Services honoring Brenda’s life and legacy will take place at 2 pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Garden of Serenity Columbarium in Park View Cemetery, 1101 South Park Avenue, Alexandria. Michael W. Owens will officiate.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

