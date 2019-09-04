0 Shares

Brenda Sue “Susie” Mayes Wyatt, 64, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at her residence. Born in Glasgow, she was the daughter of the late Eddie Clay and Amy Rigney Mayes and the wife of the late Daniel Kaye Wyatt. Mrs. Wyatt was a Dietary Aid at Barren County Health Care. She was an avid reader, loved her kids and grandchildren and enjoyed working crossword puzzles. She was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church.

Survivors include 1 son, Toby Daniel Wyatt (Chastity) of Glasgow; 2 daughters, Cynthia Wyatt Cutliff (Patrick) and Amy Wyatt Medina (Mario) of Bowling Green; 7 grandchildren, Christopher Cutliff, Zoey Miller (Zach), Haleigh Wyatt, Kylie Schramlin, Hannah Wyatt, Brianna Wyatt, and Alissa Medina; 1 great-granddaughter, Nova Miller; a sister, Margaret Poindexter (Gene) of Glasgow and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 8 siblings, Frances, Rondall, Vassiebell, Hazel, Donnie and Nancy Mayes, Eddie C. Mayes, Jr. and Edna Riddle.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, September 10th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Bristletown Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM.