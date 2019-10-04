on 04/10/2019 |

Brenda Vance Alexander, 69, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at her home. Brenda was the daughter of the late William and Mary Rouse Vance. She was a sitter and caregiver and enjoyed cooking, catering and playing bridge.

She is survived by her husband Eddie; 2 daughters, Jeaneen Williams (Tony Jackson) and Terry Alexander both of Glasgow; son Cory Alexander (Amy) of Edmond, OK; 8 grandchildren, Jordon Chapman, Skyler Williams, Annsleigh Alexander, Ashlynn Alexander, Carter Alexander, Ally Puri, Ashley Anderson and Jesse Clark; 3 great grandchildren, Matty Vaughn, Maycee Bunch and Arushi Puri and 2 brothers, John William Vance (Anita) of Glasgow and James Vance (Terri) of Lexington. She was preceded in death by a sister, Faye Cox.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, April 12th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home followed by cremation. Visitation will be Thursday from 3pm until 8pm and Friday morning until time for the service.