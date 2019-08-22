0 Shares

Bro. B.R. Tade, 82, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Centennial Hospital in Nashville. He was born on August 20, 1937 at Hestand, KY, the son of the late John Frank Tade and Vaunda Evelyn Pruitt Tade. Bro.Tade earned an Associate’s Degree from Clear Creek Baptist College in Eastern Kentucky. He served as a Baptist minister for over 42 years. During his time as a minister, he was an owner/operator truck driver for 50 years and was a member of Glasgow Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Virginia Kathalyn Tade of Glasgow; 2 daughters, Cathy Lou Crowe (Bobby) of Gamaliel and Cynthia Ann Steenbergen (Todd) of Glasgow; grandchildren, Lee Jackson, Carl Jackson of Glasgow, Michael Crowe (Dora) of Carthage, TN, Glenda Lynn (Bobby) of Gamaliel, Laura Howard of Gamaliel, Ashley Elrod (Tanner) of Kettering, OH and Spencer Steenbergen of Glasgow; great grandchildren, Eve Jackson, Colton And Clayton Howard; two brothers, Jerry Tade (Emma Jean) of Elizabethtown and Terry Tade (Julie) of Hestand; one sister Katy Lee Kilmon (Jerry) of IN.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Sue Tade Jackson, two brothers Darrell Tade and Eagle Tade, two sisters Margie Turner and Mavis Berryman.

Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Sunday, August 25th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, from 12:00pm until 8:00pm at the Glasgow Baptist Church, and on Sunday morning from 10:00am until time for services at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.