Bro. Charles D. Woosley, age 85, of Chalybeate, departed this life on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Edmonson County native was born on October 31, 1934 to the late Dewey and Lucy Davis Woosley. He was married to his devoted wife of sixty-four years, Joyce Woosley, who survives.

Bro. Charles retired from TVA as a heavy equipment superintendent. He was a member of New Home General Baptist Church, and was ordained into the full work of ministry on July 19, 1985. Over the years, Bro. Charles helped many people find the Lord, and was a great strength to New Grove United Baptist Church, where he attended. He was also a member of Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 F&AM and the Local 181 Operators Union.

Besides his wife, he is survived by— two daughters, Teresa Murphy (Keith) of Auburn and Melanie Vincent (Todd) of Brownsville; three grandchildren, Christy Buckles (Mark), Joseph Vincent (Ali) and Jocelyn Vincent (John Thomas); three great-grandchildren, Anna Davis, Gavin and Raylan Vincent and a host of friends, nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Joyanna Woosley, and a brother, James Woosley.

Interment will be in New Home Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: New Home Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Stan Alexander, 426 Segal Road, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

12 – 7 PM, Saturday, June 6, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE PRIVATE

