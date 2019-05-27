BROTHER MELVIN EUGENE HOLLAND

0 Shares

Bro. Melvin Eugene Holland, 81, of Tompkinsville, KY., entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. He was born on June 6, 1937 the son of the late Jim Holland and Versie Shaw Holland. He was saved in 1953 and was ordained to the ministry on December 29, 1963. He pastored eighteen different Missionary Baptist churches between Kentucky and Tennessee.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Merlean Cornwell Holland; son, Carey Holland(Beth) of Tompkinsville; one sister, Patsy Murray of Red Boiling Springs, TN.; a sister-in-law, Anna Poland of Tompkinsville, KY.; granddaughter, Taryn Winter of Tompkinsville, Ky.; step-grandson, Kurtis Winter and daughter Autumn both of Tompkinsville, KY., and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers; Carlos, Guy and James Holland; three sisters; Naomi Holland, Iva Crague and Lena Cherry.

Funeral services will be 12:00 PM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Strode Funeral Home with burial to follow at Beautiful Home Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and will continue on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 7:30 AM until time of service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the Beautiful Home Cemetery in memory of Melvin Holland and can be made at Strode Funeral Home.