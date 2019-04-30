BROTHER NOLAN HENSLEY

0 Shares

Bro. Nolan Hensley, age 82, of the Halltown Community, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at his residence. Bro.Hensley carried God’s word to many people through his preaching what God laid on his heart. He was a lifetime farmer who loved and cherished his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Landis & Gladys Hensley, an infant daughter Lisa Hensley; three brothers Golden Keith Hensley, William Alex Hensley & James Thomas Hensley, a sister Martha Sue Hensley and a brother-in-law David Jewell. He was a member of Hopewell Cumberland Presbyterian Church and attended Glory Road Church in Hardyville.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Orene Templeman Hensley; three daughters, Carol Fancher, Canmer, KY, Debbie Wells and husband Donnie, Linwood, KY, Marilyn Lile and husband Danny, Canmer, KY; one son, Tony Hensley, Hardyville, KY; four sisters, Mattie Jewell, Canmer, KY, Vivian Heath and husband Bill, Hodgenville, KY, Frances Zimmerman, Decatur, IL, Jane Yanders and special friend Darris, Paxton, IL; one brother, Landis Hensley, Jr., Hardyville, KY; six grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM CT, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CT, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM CT, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Hensley and Bro. Stephen Hensley officiating. Interment will be at Conyers Cemetery, Canmer, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hosparus of Barren River.