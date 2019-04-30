WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

BROTHER NOLAN HENSLEY

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Bro. Nolan Hensley, age 82, of the Halltown Community, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at his residence. Bro.Hensley carried God’s word to many people through his preaching what God laid on his heart. He was a lifetime farmer who loved and cherished his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Landis & Gladys Hensley, an infant daughter Lisa Hensley; three brothers Golden Keith Hensley, William Alex Hensley & James Thomas Hensley, a sister Martha Sue Hensley and a brother-in-law David Jewell. He was a member of Hopewell Cumberland Presbyterian Church and attended Glory Road Church in Hardyville.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Orene Templeman Hensley; three daughters, Carol Fancher, Canmer, KY, Debbie Wells and husband Donnie, Linwood, KY, Marilyn Lile and husband Danny, Canmer, KY; one son, Tony Hensley, Hardyville, KY; four sisters, Mattie Jewell, Canmer, KY, Vivian Heath and husband Bill, Hodgenville, KY, Frances Zimmerman, Decatur, IL, Jane Yanders and special friend Darris, Paxton, IL; one brother, Landis Hensley, Jr., Hardyville, KY; six grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM CT, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CT, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home.  Funeral service will be 11:00 AM CT, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Hensley and Bro. Stephen Hensley officiating. Interment will be at Conyers Cemetery, Canmer, KY.

 

Memorial contributions can be made to Hosparus of Barren River.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.