Brownsville man arrested after assaulting, strangling woman

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. – Cries and pleas for help warranted the arrest of a man Jan. 4 at an Edmonson County home.

The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office says authorities responded to 913 E. Hack Road to a third party disturbance. When police arrived a “loud cry for help could be heard from the residence from a female inside,” a news release said.

When authorities entered the home Timothy D. McGrew, 60, of Brownsville, was “actively assaulting the woman.” Police ordered McGrew to stop and he continued to strangle the women, police said.

Police deployed a taser and took McGrew into custody. He was charged with second degree assault, first degree strangulation, resisting arrest and other misdemeanor charges.

