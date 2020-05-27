0 Shares

Bruce Allen Martin, 62, Park City, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. A native of Barren County, he was a son of the late Cecil Edward Martin and Bertha Evelyn Ray Martin. He was a retired transporter for Gillie Hyde Auto Group.

Bruce is survived by two brothers: Bobby Ewing Martin of Smiths Grove and Edward Lee Martin of Park City; one nephew, Ricky Martin and wife Patty of Greensburg; one niece, Teresa Gail Bartley and husband Mark of Park City; several great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one nephew, Timmy Joe Martin.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Rocky Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

In keeping with the Governor’s new requirements for funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are recommended. The service will also be streamed live at www.facebook.com/hatchersaddler; or you may listen to the service while in our parking lot by tuning your radio to FM 89.1.

