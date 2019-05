0 Shares

Bruce Cantrell, 67 of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. He was a son of the late Jeremy and Sharon Murphy Cantrell.

He is survived by his friends and family at the Glasgow State Nursing Facility.

Funeral will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.