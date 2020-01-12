0 Shares

Bruce D. Mutter, 62, of Glasgow, died Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was born in Glasgow on August 31, 1957 the son of the late Roy Delton Mutter and Annie Mae Smith Mutter. Mr. Mutter completed 40 years of service with RR Donnelley/LSC Communications. His love and passion were his Corvettes and attending car shows.

Survivors include his wife, Glenda Bowman Mutter of Glasgow; two brothers, Yancey Terry Mutter (Shirley) of Edmonton and Danny Mutter (Christine) of Beckton; a sister, Marla Netherton (Gary) of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Joe Mutter and his wife Evelyn; and a sister Martha Ann Barrick and her husband Roex.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Monday, January 13th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3:00pm until 8:00pm and on Monday morning until time for services.

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Mutter. Please share your condolence with the family of Bruce Mutter at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

Related