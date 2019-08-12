0 Shares

Buddy Carter, age 84, of Edmonton, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home. He was a native of Horse Cave and a member of the Horse Cave United Methodist Church. He owned Carter’s Barber Shop since May of 1956. He was a past high priest at the Bearwallow Lodge #231. He was a charter member of Caveland Country Club and the Caverna Jaycee’s. He was a member of the Horse Cave City Council and a little league coach.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert & Eunice Carter; two brothers, Dr. O. H. Carter and Wilburn Carter; one sister, Mazelle Pennington; and one nephew, Wayne Pennington.

He is survived by his wife, Laverne Carter; two sons, Kevin Carter (Cathy) Chris Carter (Linda); four grandchildren, Chasity Smith, Jesse, Patrick & Mary Kennedy Carter; three step-daughters, Gayle, Anita & Carla; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, the 13th, and from 8-11 a.m. on Wednesday. A Masonic Service will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.