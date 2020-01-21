Burkesville man airlifted to Vanderbilt following accident

0 Shares

SUMMER SHADE, Ky. – A Burkesville man was flown to Vanderbilt University Hospital Saturday after a single-vehicle collision along Kentucky 90.

Preliminary investigation discovered Landon R. McIntyre, 26, was travelling eastbound along KY 90 in a 2007 Chevy Silverado when it drifted off the roadway and hit a guardrail, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday news release.

McIntyre overcorrected and the vehicle reentered the roadway off the westbound shoulder. The vehicle then overturned across the guardrail and continued down a “large embankment.” McIntyre was ejected from the car, police said.

Air Methods was called to the scene. McIntyre was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was admitted for his injuries. Police said alcohol is a suspected contributing factor to the collision.

Related