Burl Clinton Thomas, 85, of the Mudlick Community in Tompkinsville, KY away Tuesday, December 31st, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Burl was born in Barren County, KY on October 27, 1934, a son of the late Beatrice Hunt and and Carroll Thomas.

On June 27, 1953, he married Emma Dean (Wheat) Thomas.

He worked for the Kentucky State Highway Department as Road Crew Supervisor for 10 years, he was a farmer, and he worked at Bruton’s Supply of 23 years. Burl was a member of Bethlehem Methodist Church and he was a 60 year member of Tompkisnville Masonic Lodge #753.

Burl is survived by his wife, Dean Thomas, of Mud Lick, KY; a daughter, Sandy, wife of R.V. Strode, of Mud Lick, KY; and Debbie, wife of Robert V. Woodward, of Auburn, KY; four grandchildren, Deanna Taylor, Danetta Strode, Wade Woodward, Kelli Woodward; six great grandchildren, John Ryan Taylor, Austin Taylor, Lindsey Taylor Comer, Nathan York, Hogan Woodward, and Sylvia Woodward; and three great great grandchildren, Sydney Comer, Remi York and Knox Taylor.

Other than his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Charles Thomas.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 4th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY., with Bro. Paul Mills officiating. Burial to follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Visitation is Friday afternoon from 3:00-8:00 P.M., with Masonic Rites starting at 6:00 P.M. Visitation will continue on Saturday morning from 6:00 A.M. until service time at 1:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Bethlehem Cemetery or to Mud Lick Volunteer Fire Department.

