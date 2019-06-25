Burris named Barren County Elementary Director of Instruction

0 Shares

Barren County Schools recently announced Kathy Burris as the new Elementary Director of Instruction for the school system. Burris will replace Brian Clifford.

The Barren County Board of Education recently approved an MOA for Clifford to work with the Kentucky Department of Education.

Burris has served as a Teacher Consultant for Special Programs since 2013. According to the school system, Burris has spent her entire career in the Barren County District. She worked at the elementary level for twenty years, serving as a classroom teacher, special education teacher and lead teacher.

Burris graduated from Western Kentucky University with a Bachelor’s Degrees in Elementary Education and Special Education. She received her Master’s Degree in counseling from WKU, her Rank I in Elementary Education from Indiana Wesleyan University, and her Director of Special Education from the University of the Cumberlands.

Burris will begin the job July 1.