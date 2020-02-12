Bush signs football scholarship with Lindsey Wilson College

626 Shares

Tyler Bush walks away for a photo with friends present at his football signing Feb. 12, 2020 inside the Barren County High School media center. Also pictured near Bush is Warren Cunningham, BCHS Athletic Director; and toward back Jackson Arnett, BCHS head football coach.

Photos by Brennan Crain/WCLU News.

GLASGOW, Ky. – Tyler Bush touts a buff figure now, but when he was a sophomore football player, he was skinny.

Barren County High School head football coach Jackson Arnett said Bush was a skinny sophomore, but he quickly became a solid player.

“When we first got him, we saw the raw athleticism,” Arnett said. “We knew that he had the chance to be something special. We weren’t real sure. We didn’t know what he was going to do. Then, all of a sudden, he buys into the weight room, and buys into the system, and turns into the great football player he is today.”

Barren County High School Athletic Director Warren Cunningham said Bush is a competitor and “hard-nosed.” Cunningham said he thinks Lindsey Wilson College will work well for Bush.

As for Bush, he said his support has made a different in his athletic career.

“It just feels really good to have great support out here with my friends and family, the great coaching staff here at Barren County High School, both basketball and football,” Bush said. “I just feel like Lindsey Wilson is a great fit for me in the future. I can’t wait for the next four years.”

Bush is a senior at Barren County High School. He is expected to graduate this May.

