Butler named Cave City police chief

CAVE CITY, Ky. – In a special-called city council meeting Thursday, the Cave City City Council voted to appointed Captain Darrell Butler as the newest police chief. Butler’s appointment comes months after former Chief Terrill Riley was fired.

Butler is a 35-year veteran in the police force. According to Cave City mayor Dewayne Hatcher, Butler worked in Burkesville for five years and then in Bowling Green for 18 years. He retired from the Bowling Green Police Department in 2005. He then moved onto the Warren County Sheriff’s Office where he worked for four years. He has been with the Cave City Police Department for eight years and has served as captain.

Butler says he’s confident his experience enables him to lead the department.

Butler says he’s looking forward to developing a community-oriented department. He also has other goals as chief.

Councilman John Grissom voted yes to appoint Butler as chief, but he told the council what he wanted in a police chief.

Mayor Hatcher says the decision was thought about a lot. The decision comes months after Hatcher determined former chief Riley was insubordinate.

Butler’s appointment comes after Glasgow City Council recently appointed Jennifer Arbogast as the newest Glasgow police chief.