Byron Braxton Meredith, 83, of Horse Cave, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Medical Center of Caverna. He was the son of the late William Arthur Meredith and Caroline Melloan Meredith. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and U. S. Air Force.

He is survived by two sons: Scott Meredith and Steven Meredith; six grandchildren: Andrea Nicole Meredith, Anthony Scotty Meredith, Scott Allen Martin, Stephanie Rene Meredith, Pamela Meredith Thompson and William Braxton Meredith; three great-grandchildren; one sister: Ileane Ragland; his former wife: Allie Joyce Bennett Meredith.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife: Stella Meredith; one son: David “Redd” Meredith; seven brothers and sisters: Jesse Meredith Maynard, William Merideth, Marion Hestin, Evan Meredith, Bernice Meredith Wallace, Elon Meredith, Vernon Meredith.

There will be a graveside service in the Horse Cave Cemetery at a later date. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

