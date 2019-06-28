WCLU

CALVIN ADWELL

Calvin Adwell, 95, Cave City passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at NHC, Glasgow.  He was born November 25, 1923 to the late John and Ellen Blair Adwell and was the widower of Dorothy Anderson Adwell.  He was a member of Northtown Baptist Church and was a retired machine operator at Eatons.

Survivors include a daughter, Annetta Adwell, Cave City and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2 PM, Sunday, June 30 at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, with burial in the Cave City Cemetery.  Visitation at the funeral home will be Saturday from 4 to 8 PM and on Sunday after 9 AM until time of service.

