0 Shares

Calvin Wayne Fowler, age 66, of Glasgow, died July 6th, 2019 at T.J. Samson hospital. He was born in Park City on July 20, 1952 to the late Walter Fowler and the late Mary Ritter Fowler. He worked in maintenance for the Glasgow Parks and Recreation Department and was a member of the Park City Baptist Church.

He is survived by one niece, Denise Leraaen (Chris) of Smiths Grove; one great niece, Christy Mills; two great nephews, Cordale Hester and Korey Leraaen.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter Gregory Fowler and Gary Fowler; one sister, Peggy Jones.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, July 11th at A.F. Crow & Son funeral home. Visitation will be 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Wednesday, July 10th and 9:00 AM until time for services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Park City.