WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

TAYLOR COUNTY MAN ARRESTED ON CHARGES ON PROMOTING A MINOR IN A SEXUAL PERFORMANCE

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

On May 6, 2019, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Reed E. Benningfield, 34, on charges related to promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance.

Benningfield was arrested as the result of an anonymous tip to the KSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect had successfully installed a video recording device to capture a female child in the shower.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Campbellsville on May 6, 2019. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Benningfield is currently charged with three counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance. Each charge is a Class-B felony punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison. He was lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.

 

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.