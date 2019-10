0 Shares

A new cancer support group is scheduled to meet this week for the first time. Kristi McNeill was in studio to talk about this Thursday’s event.

The event begins at 6 p.m. It will be held at Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church. McNeill says the area to enter is defined by a car port. She says people will be outside to direct people.

For more information, you can call McNeill at (270) 428-2239.