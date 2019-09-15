0 Shares

Candida “Candy” Ferguson, 48, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Thursday, September 12th, suddenly at T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow, Ky.

Candy was born in Tompkinsville, KY on May 11, 1971, a daughter of Barbara (Strong) and Bobby Ferguson, who survive, of Tompkinsville, KY.

She was a member of Berea Church of Christ. She was baptized at 11 years old in Indianapolis.

She graduated from Norvelle High School in 1989. She then graduated from Columbia State in Tennessee. She also had a degree as a Medical Transcriptionist. She worked at R& S Northeast in Austin, KY.

Candy is survived by her parents, Bobby and Barbara Ferguson; a sister, Terry Simpson; brother-in-law, Dennis Simpson; three special nieces, Marissa, Tristan and Carrie Rae Simpson, all of Tompkinsville, KY.

Also surviving are uncles, Tommy Ferguson, and wife, Brenda, of Culleoka TN, Jimmy Ferguson, of Tompkinsville, KY, Richard Ferguson, and wife, Joann, of Glasgow, KY, Michael Ferguson, and wife, Mary, of Tompkinsville, KY., Roger Strong, of Tompkinsville, KY., Roy Strong, and wife, Candy, of Tompkinsville, KY., Robert Strong, of Gamaliel, KY., Aunts; Elizabeth “Liz” and husband, Glendell Turner, Sharon Emmert, of Tompkinsville, KY, Sue Strong of Fairland, IN., Truly Strong, of Tompkinsville, KY., and many cousins survive.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ray and Nova (Russell) Strong, Jimmy Humble Ferguson and Lena (Ferguson) Moore, and Ernest Moore, four uncles, Rondell and Richard Strong, Harvey Hammer, and Jeff “Big E” Emmert, and two aunts, Carrie Louellen “Lou” Ferguson Hammer and Karen Sue “Cissie” Fergson; and Candy’s cousin and playmate, Michelle Ferguson.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Visitation is Sunday, 11:00 A.M.-8:00 P.M. and Monday, 6:00 A.M. until service time at 3:00 P.M.

Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Monroe County Youth Theater.