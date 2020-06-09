Canmer man arrested on drug charges

0 Shares

CANMER, Ky. – The Hart County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person Monday after an investigation.

The Hardin County Drug Task Force conducted an investigation leading to the arrest of Steven Jewell, ??, on Monday. Police say Jewell faces several charges relating to drug possession.

He’s booked at the Hart County Jail and faces charges of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jail records indicate Jewell is not lodged at the Hart County Jail any longer.

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.

