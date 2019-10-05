Careless driver arrested early Friday morning

0 Shares

Glasgow, Ky.– On Friday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the Louie B Nunn Parkway in reference to a reckless driver complaint.

Officer Trevor Morrison made contact with driver identified as Ernest Johnson and received consent to search of the vehicle. Officer Morrison located Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Scales and Drug Paraphernalia.

Ernest Jason Johnson of Bowling Green Ky., was arrested and charged with Careless Driving, Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine).

The arrest was made by Officer Trevor Morrison, assisted by Sgt. Nick Houchens.