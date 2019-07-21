0 Shares

Carl Leonard Cutliff, 97, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his residence. He was a son of the late Walker and Annie Heatherly Cutliff. He was born in Hart County at North Town. He served in World War II with the 101 screaming eagles; he was in the South Pacific, Australia, and New Caledonia. He served from 1941 thru 1945. He worked for the L & N Railroad in 1951 and retired in September 1986 with the CSX Railroad. He was a member and Deacon of Little Bethel Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years: Alberta Martin Cutliff; one daughter: Dr. Sue Cutliff Cowles (Lance); one son: Carl Douglas Cutliff; one granddaughter: Aleisha Cowles (Bryan); one brother: Arthur Cutliff; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers: Reid and Mearman Cutliff; two sisters: Dixie Hogan and Edra Esters.

Funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday until time for services at the funeral home.