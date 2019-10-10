0 Shares

Carlene Madison Helson, age 83 of Louisville, departed this life on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Louisville. The Edmonson County native was born on January 1, 1936 to the late Dewey and Irene Hill Kinkade Madison. She was married to the late Billy Jackson Helson.

Carlene was a retired switchboard operator.

She leaves to honor her memory—two grandchildren, Holly Shively (Brett) of Tallahassee, FL and Kelly Shane (Lillie) of Louisville; four great grandchildren, Eryn Shively, Shane Shively, Wyatt Shively and Keagan Shane; one son-in-law, Dennis Knowland of Louisville; one brother, Johnny Madison (Sharon) of Brownsville; two half brothers, Lanny Madison and Danny Madison (Linda) both of Bowling Green; one half sister, Penne Wiseman (Michael Christy) of Bowling Green; two step sisters, Brenda Andrews of Dallas, TX and Nelda Cox of New York. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Gina Knowland; one brother, James K. “Jimmy” Madison and two sisters, Doris Jean Ashley and Patricia Louise Bailey.

Interment will be in Poplar Spring Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Poplar Spring Church Cemetery, c/o Anthony Madison, 140 Morgantown Rd., Brownsville, KY, 42210 or Team Madison.

VISITATION

11am – 2 pm, Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel