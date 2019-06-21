WCLU

CARLIE ARTERBURN

Carlie Arterburn, 79, of Glasgow, KY, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY.  He was born on April 26, 1940, the son of the late Herold Arterburn and Iness Comer Arterburn. He was a retired factory worker from ACK in Glasgow, KY. Carlie was of the Church of Christ faith.

He is survived by his wife of thirty three years, Linda Norris Arterburn; son, Kinney Arterburn (Renee) of Cave City, KY; two daughters, Cindy Strode(Wally) of Tompkinsville, KY and Christie Arterburn of Gallatin, TN; one brother, Divie Arterburn (Anna) of Gamaliel, KY; four sisters, Grovie Poland of Glasgow, KY, Lorene Williams of Findley, IL, Pauline Clark of Ramsey, IL and Christine Strode of Shelbyville, IL; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Arlis, Earnest and Rex Arterburn; two sisters, Bonnie Crowe and Tessie Poland.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel with burial in the Neal Cemetery. Eric Pitcock will officiate the service. Visitation will be Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 12:00- 8:00 PM and Monday, June 24, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of the funeral service.

