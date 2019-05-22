0 Shares

Carlie Faye Likens, 72, of Glasgow, went home to be with his heavenly father on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the home of his son and daughter-in-law Brad and Sandy.

He was well known for his local business, Likens Signs for 60 years. Carlie loved being outdoors hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed woodworking. He was a 30-year member of the Kentucky Army Natl. Guard serving in Desert Storm with the 623rd. Field Artillery. He was a member of Cave City-Bearwallow Masonic Lodge #231 and Caverna Chapter 252 Order of the Eastern Star. He was also a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Freda Houchens Likens whom he married April 6, 1964 and they were blessed with 5 children who survive; Brad (Sandy) Likens, Lisa Likens, Tonya (John) Hagan and Christie Likens (Kevin Miller) all of Glasgow and Jason (Wendy) Likens of Bowling Green; a special brother-in-law and wife Gary and Faye Houchens of Glasgow; 11 grandchildren, Ashaya (Wesley) Houchens, Tyler Likens, Chaney (Anthony) Bryant, Jordan Likens, Autumn Young (Jeff), Gavin (Brandon) Hodges, Makeala Hagan, Nate, Abanie, Jaiden and Aiden Likens; 8 great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Weston Houchens, Canden Bryant, Bentley Likens, Henley Hodges, Zenneth and Emery Hagan and Lily Coffey. Several nieces, nephews and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Mary Likens; brother Harold Likens; sister Charlotte Harper; 2 grandsons, Trevor Likens and Justin Coffey and his father and mother-in-law, Hazel and Mary Anna Houchens.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, May 25th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery with military honors provided by DAV Chapter 20. Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 until 8:00 and Saturday from 8am until time for the service. Masonic Rites will be given at 7pm Friday and the public are welcome to attend.

Carlie has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses.