Carlos Woodrow (Dick) Wilson, 76, of Glasgow, died Friday, February28, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, TN. Born in Glasgow, he was the son of the late Elvin Woodrow and Ruby Lee Harp Wilson, Mr. Wilson was retired, employee of Mid-State Recycling in Glasgow.

Survivors include his daughter, Kim Wilson (Michael) of Glasgow; one grandchild, Whitney Crews; two great-great grandchildren, Kohen and Dolly Leighton Crews both of Glasgow; one brother, James Wilson of Glasgow, along with several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives Roberta Jean Forrester Wilson and Lillie Roach Wilson; one grandchild, Spencer Crews; one great-grandchild, Preston Madison; 2 sisters Clara Thomas and Norma Walden.

Graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Hiseville Cemetery with military honors provided by DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday, March 4th from 8:00 AM until 1:30 PM at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

