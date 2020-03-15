0 Shares

Carol Dean Pruitt, 60, of Fountain Run, KY passed away Wednesday, March 11th, suddenly, at Monroe County Medical Center, Tompkinsville.

Carol was born in Monroe County, KY on February 15, 1960, a daughter of the late Kathaleen (Spears) and Elmer Geralds.

Carol is survived by, companion, Marshall Veach of Fountain Run, two sons Wesley, husband of Dana Turner, of Fountain Run, KY; Bobby Pruitt & Trish Clark of Tompkinsville, KY; two step daughters, Michelle Hamlett, of Gainesboro, TN; Melinda Wiley, of Gainesboro, TN. 13 grandchildren & 5 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, William & Cristy Geralds & Vernal & Lisa Grealds all of Tompkinsville, 3 sisters, Ella Mae Vickery & Tammy Stephens & Jeff all of Mt. Herman & Donna Copas & JR of Tompkinsville. Special friend, Audrey Kirk of Fountain Run.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by, 2 sisters, Nellie Gearlds & Betty Geralds

Funeral Service will be held 1 PM on Sunday, March 15th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. John Osgatharp will officiate. Burial will be in the Fountain Run Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 2 PM to 8 PM on Saturday, March 14th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY and 6 AM to 1 PM on Sunday, March 15th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY.

