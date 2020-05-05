Carol Jeanette Rabbeth White departed this life at the age of 80 at the Edmonson

County Genesis Health Care Center. The Louisville, KY native was born on April 14, 1940 and was

married to Mills Landon White Sr., who also preceded her in death.

Carol attended Atherton High School and Fern Creek High School in Louisville, KY. She was a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church in Louisv ille, KY. Carol met Mills in Louisville, and the two were married on August 11, 1962. They resided in Louisville until 1971, when the family moved to the White family farm in Huff, KY. They lived on the family farm and operated White’s Spur Station at Riverhill and Roundhill,KY.

Carol was the bookkeeper for White’s Spur Station until the tragic loss of her husband on May 16,

1976. With the loss of Mills, he left behind three young children to be raised by Carol; they later moved

to Brownsville, KY.



Carol cared deeply for her family and neighbors. She was a loving and compassionate person, and

always ensured that every child who crossed her threshold was safe, well-fed, and happy. She loved her

children and always welcomed their friends into her home where she was shown love and respect by all.



Carol is preceded in death by her father A. Kenneth Rabbeth; her mother, Elizabeth Traughber Rabbeth;

her husband, Mills L. White Sr.

Carol is survived by; her sister, Andrea Vice (Bob) of Louisville, KY; her

three children, Lanny White (Cindy) of Smiths Grove, KY; Mark White (Cathy) of Conway, AR; Andrea

Brinkley (Richard) of Alvaton, KY; her six grandchildren Landon White (Allison) of Lexington, KY; Tyler

Walker of Bowling Green, KY; Rachel Arnold (Wil) of Norfolk, VA; Kaitlin White of Conway, AR; Kristina

Brown (Cody) of Scottsville, KY; and Faith Biggs (Jonathan) of Bowling Green, KY; and seven great

grandchildren.