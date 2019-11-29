0 Shares

Carol Richardson, 73 of Cub Run passed away Wednesday night, Nov. 27 at the Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. She was the daughter of the late Jessie & Anna Marie Carroll Kennedy. Carol was a retired sales clerk and she was a member of the St. Benedict Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by a son Michael Richardson

Carol is survived by her companion-Glenn Otis

One son-Brian Richardson of Louisville

One brother-Jessie Kennedy of Louisville

Two grandchildren also survive

Carol’s wishes were honored as cremation was chosen.

A memorial service will be 10am Saturday, Dec. 14 at the St. Benedict Catholic Church.

Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.

