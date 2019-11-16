0 Shares

Carol L. Sturdivant, 77, of Railton, KY died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green. Born in Barren County, she was the daughter of the late James Otis Wood and B. Mae Kirby. Mrs. Sturdivant was a homemaker, retired from ACK and member of the Shiloh General Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters; Connie Wells and Karen Johnson (Paul); grandchildren, Wes Shipley (Chasity), Matt Shipley (Lindsey), Alexandra Wells (Garrett), Samantha Jo Johnson, Veronica Johnson and James Michael Johnson; four great grandchildren, Scarlett Shipley, Lily Shipley, Roman Shipley and Nolan Shipley: one sister, Wanda Moore; special cousin, Edith Parker; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Sturdivant.

Funeral services will be 3:00pm Sunday, November 17th at the Shiloh General Baptist Church, with burial in the Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, after 4:30pm at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home, and on Sunday morning from 8:00am until 12:00pm at the funeral home. And from 1:00pm until time for service at the Shiloh General Baptist Church. A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Sturdivant. Share your message of condolence with the family of Carol Sturdivant at www.crowfuneralhome.com

Related