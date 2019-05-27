0 Shares

Caroleen W. Webb, age 86, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born June 15, 1932, in Horse Cave, to Roger and Cleda Woodson, the second of three children.

She graduated from Horse Cave High School and attended Kentucky State College. While at Kentucky State College, she met William Webb, and they were married on June 22, 1957, to this union, two children were born. She and Family moved from Horse Cave, KY to Jenkins, KY. She taught 3rd grade at Carter Dowling Elementary School. In 1968, she moved to Roanoke, VA. In 1972, she moved to the St. John, Virgin Islands. In 1979, she moved to California where she taught 3rdgrade at Panorama Baptist School for several years. In 1995, she retired from teaching and moved to Glasgow, KY. She joined Bearwallow Baptist Church in 1941. She grew up in the church and regularly attended throughout her life. Upon returning to Glasgow, KY, she returned to Bearwallow Baptist and served as Assistant Church Treasurer and President and Vice President of Missionary Society.

Survivors include her daughter, Cleann Webb; sister-in-law, Bettye Isable; son-in-law, John Bjorkman; several cousins and friends also survive. The ones who preceded her in death are, two brothers, James and Johnny Lee Woodson; daughter, Ramona Bjorkman; and her husband William “Bill” Webb.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Thursday May 30th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bearwallow Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until time for service on Thursday at the funeral home.