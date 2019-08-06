0 Shares

Caroline Payton, age 81, of Glasgow, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. She was a native of Indiana and a member of Refuge Church of Christ. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She loved to bowl, garden and create artwork.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett & Mary Hultz; two sons, Douglas Allen White & Kevin White; two brothers, Raymond & Franklin Hultz; one sister, Phyllis Hillery; two grandsons, Patrick White & James White.

She is survived by her husband, David Payton; son, Gregg White (Diane); four grandchildren, Michael White (Joy), Douglas White (Breanne), Rachel White & Bryan White; five great-grandchildren, Josiah, Samuel, Karsten, Thaddeus White & Logan Mylin; step-daughter, Carol Medley & husband, Mike; step-son, Joe D. Payton; one brother, Rayford E. Hultz; four sisters, Mary Miller, Vivian Hollowell, Martha Maddox & Sylvia Coons.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday and from 8 a.m. until time of service on Friday.