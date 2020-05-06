Carolyn Ann Emberton
Carolyn Ann Emberton, 55 of London, KY passed away Tuesday night, May 5 at St. Joseph Hospital in London.
She was born in Munfordville on October 15, 1964 to the late William “Tink” Puckett and Mary Watson Puckett. Carolyn was a homemaker and enjoyed working on their farm.
She is survived by her boyfriend-Green Triplett
Two daughters-Jessica Emberton of Greensburg
Kayla Sams of Indiana
One son-Brentley Hoskins of London
One grandson-William Philpott
Two step-grandchildren-Justin Williamson & Savannah Sams
Four brothers-Darrell Puckett & Bobbie Puckett both of Bonnieville
Jesse Puckett of Elizabethtown
William Puckett of Bonnieville
A private graveside service for Carolyn Ann Emberton will be 1pm Thursday, May 7 at the Memory Park Cemetery in Bonnieville. Sego Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.