Carolyn Ann Emberton, 55 of London, KY passed away Tuesday night, May 5 at St. Joseph Hospital in London.

She was born in Munfordville on October 15, 1964 to the late William “Tink” Puckett and Mary Watson Puckett. Carolyn was a homemaker and enjoyed working on their farm.

She is survived by her boyfriend-Green Triplett

Two daughters-Jessica Emberton of Greensburg

Kayla Sams of Indiana

One son-Brentley Hoskins of London

One grandson-William Philpott

Two step-grandchildren-Justin Williamson & Savannah Sams

Four brothers-Darrell Puckett & Bobbie Puckett both of Bonnieville

Jesse Puckett of Elizabethtown

William Puckett of Bonnieville

A private graveside service for Carolyn Ann Emberton will be 1pm Thursday, May 7 at the Memory Park Cemetery in Bonnieville. Sego Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

