Carolyn Carter age 73 of Pinson, AL died Friday September 20, 2019 at the Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, AL. She was the daughter of the late Smith and Catherine Bell Edwards. She is survived by her son Ron (Gayla) McCracken of Oneonta, AL two grandchildren Logan and Brodie McCracken of Oneonta, AL one brother Stevie (Anita) Edwards of Glasgow, two sisters Becky Pedigo of Edmonton, and Ginny (Dale) Yarberry of Santa Fe TX. Nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside service will be 2:00 PM Monday at the Asbury-Center Cemetery in Center.