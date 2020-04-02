0 Shares

Carolyn Duvall Bell, 69, of Glasgow, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at NHC Healthcare Center in Glasgow. Carolyn was born, in Glasgow, May 7, 1950 to the late Roy and Juanita Duvall. She was a former employee, of R R Donnelly and Sons. Mrs. Bell, was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, of 50 years Mike; her children, Candace Moss, husband Phillip, of Greensburg, Micah Reece, husband Jamey, of Edmonton, Brandon Bell, wife Patty, of Glasgow; five grandchildren, Chelsea Proffitt, Zack Proffitt, Trevor Reece, Briley Robinson and Harper Bell; one great-grandchild, Cameron Parker; one sister, Anita Kirkland husband, Jim of Tallahassee, Florida; one brother, Roy Duvall of Plant City, Florida; several nieces, nephews also survive.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff, at NHC Healthcare for their care during her illness.

Private graveside service will be held for family only Friday, at the Evergreen Cemetery, at Park City. There will be no visitation. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Bell. Share your message of condolence with the family of Carolyn Duvall Bell, at www.crowfuneralhome.com

