10 Shares

Carolyn J. Curtis, 69, of Tompkinsville, passed away Saturday at the Monroe County Medical Center.

She was born to the late Joe Fred Butler Sr. and Betty J. Head Butler. She was married to Steve Curtis Oct. 2, 1976. She was a graduate of the Tompkinsville High School class of 1968. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Tompkinsville.

Other than her husband, Carolyn is survived by one son and daughter: Brad Curtis and Sandy Davis; one brother and sister: Joe Fred Butler Jr. and Betty Jo Hall; one sister-in-law: Linda Dodson; one niece Kim Walden; one nephew: Jason Dodson; a great-nephew: Will Dodson; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

Funeral services for Carolyn J. Curtis will be held Dec. 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Bro. Davey Myatt and Jason Dodson are officiating. Burial will follow in the Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

The family will receive visitors from 4 until 9 p.m. Dec. 29, 2019 and visitation will continue Monday from 6 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to Center Point Cemetery or Sid Yokley Cemetery in memory of Carolyn, and may be made at the funeral home.

Related