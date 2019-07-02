0 Shares

Carolyn Jean Conner Vibbert, 75, Glasgow, died Tuesday, July 02, 2019, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. A native of Warren County, she was a daughter of the late Albert Dixon Matthews and Beatrice Huffines Matthews. She was a retired assembly operator at ACK and a member of the Liberty Baptist Church.

Survivors include three daughters: Marcella Conner, Nancy Neal and husband Todd, and Cindy Wright all of Glasgow; five grandchildren: Jennifer Houchens and husband Louie, Jessica Akers and husband Jason, Timmy Parsons, Ashley Parsons, and Danielle Polson; five great-grandchildren: Destiny Houchens, Trenton Houchens, Landon Key, Dalton Houchens, and Logan Knight; one brother, Ronald Dixon Matthews of Bowling Green; one sister: Linda Sue Matthews of Bowling Green; and her special canine companion, Fonzie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Vibbert.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Skaggs Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.