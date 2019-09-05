WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

CAROLYN JOYCE ANDERSON

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Carolyn Joyce Anderson, 75, Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at University Hospital in Louisville.  A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Lissia Dugard Gass.  She was a loving Christian wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.  She was a retired factory worker and a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church where she also served as Sunday School teacher and church clerk.

Survivors include her husband Talbert Anderson; her children: Joel Groce and wife Patricia, and Tyra Coffman and husband Larry; her grandchildren: Meagan Wright, Shane Matthews, and Christian Coffman; her great-grandchildren: Kelsey, Kolten, Emma, and Anna; two sisters: Lee Ann Kirn and Barbara Dugard; two sisters-in-law: Lillie Smith and Connie Cooksey; a brother-in-law, Lonnie Anderson; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Clifton Groce; an infant son, Kirk Douglas Groce; three sisters: Marjorie Shaw, Edna Breitenfeld, and Brenda Judd; three brothers: Ed Gass, P. G. Gass, and Jerry Wayne Gass.

Funeral services will be held 3 pm Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the New Salem Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 1 pm Friday at the funeral home.

 

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.