0 Shares

Carolyn Joyce Anderson, 75, Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at University Hospital in Louisville. A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Lissia Dugard Gass. She was a loving Christian wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a retired factory worker and a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church where she also served as Sunday School teacher and church clerk.

Survivors include her husband Talbert Anderson; her children: Joel Groce and wife Patricia, and Tyra Coffman and husband Larry; her grandchildren: Meagan Wright, Shane Matthews, and Christian Coffman; her great-grandchildren: Kelsey, Kolten, Emma, and Anna; two sisters: Lee Ann Kirn and Barbara Dugard; two sisters-in-law: Lillie Smith and Connie Cooksey; a brother-in-law, Lonnie Anderson; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Clifton Groce; an infant son, Kirk Douglas Groce; three sisters: Marjorie Shaw, Edna Breitenfeld, and Brenda Judd; three brothers: Ed Gass, P. G. Gass, and Jerry Wayne Gass.

Funeral services will be held 3 pm Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1 pm Friday at the funeral home.