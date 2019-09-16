0 Shares

Carolyn Joyce Shirley,74, of Tompkinsville passed away Friday, September

13,2019 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born July 11, 1945 in Elbow, Kentucky to the late John S. Gearlds and Effie Biggerstaff Gearlds. She was united in marriage to Jim M. Shirley on July 22, 1961.

Carolyn retired from Belden in 2006, and enjoyed traveling with her friends and family and was an avid band supporter. She was a member of The Tompkinsville Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jim Shirley; two sons, Frankie (Daletta) Shirley, Jimmy (Pamela) Shirley both of Tompkinsville; a daughter, Phyllis Hogan of Elizabethtown; a daughter in law, Cindy Corbin; one sister Jarene Sneed of Glasgow; one brother Max “Tip”

Gearlds of Tompkinsville; six grandchildren, Heather (Brian) Gregory of Bowling Green, Emily (Zach Pruitt), Jesse Shirley (Kayla Tallent), John Taylor (Lauryn Chapman) Shirley, Jacob Shirley (Callie Dubree) all of Tompkinsville, and Hannah Hogan of Glasgow; one great-grandchild Kendall Gregory also survives.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters; Shelba Kirkpatrick, Mary Cleary, Rea Gearlds; two brothers, JD and Reggie Gearlds, and a daughter in law Kandie Wood Shirley.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 2:00pm at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY with burial to follow in the Monroe County Memorial Lawn. Neal Mathis will be officiating the service.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY from 4:00pm till 8:00pm and will continue on Tuesday morning until time of service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Carolyn.