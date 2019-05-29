0 Shares

Carolyn Louise Holder, age 90, of Horse Cave, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Signature Health Care of Hart County. She was a native of Tampa, Florida and a retired teacher for the Kentucky School for the Blind. She was a graduate of Florida State University with a bachelor degree in English, attending classes at Columbia University in New York.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vester Arlington Holder and Edith Ione Edwards Holder.

She is survived by one sister, Gloria Laing and her husband, William; one nephew, David Laing; one niece, Sharon Schott and her husband, Paul; and three great nephews.

Cremation was chosen by the family and her final resting place will be in Buchanon, Georgia.

Arrangements are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.