Carolyn Marie Evans, 74 of Smiths Grove died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her residence.

The Warren County native is the daughter of the late Clifton and Katherine Shirley Evans and is preceded in death by her brother, Joe Evans. She was a farmer, a member of Shiloh General Baptist Church and attended Mt. Union Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her sister, Lavonda Hall; sister-in-law, Betty Evans; two nieces, Jonita Piper (Tony) and Bettina Rich (Jeff); two great nephews, Luke and Mark Piper; one great niece, Sydney Beth Garrett (Jesse) and one great great nephew, Nolan Garrett.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.