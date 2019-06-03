0 Shares

Carolyn McIntyre Cunningham, 70, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her residence. The Glasgow, KY native was a homemaker, retired school teacher having taught at White Plains Elementary and Red Cross Elementary, member of Pleasant Home Missionary Baptist Church for 59 years where she served as a former Sunday School teacher. She was a daughter of the late Hershel Edward McIntyre and Maurice Witt McIntyre and daughter-in-law of the late Gladys Cunningham Rhinehart.

She is survived by her husband: Winston Cunningham, Scottsville, KY;

2 sons: Wesley Cunningham and wife, Tonda, Scottsville, KY and Warren Cunningham and wife, Laura, Smiths Grove, KY;

2 brothers: Freeman McIntyre and wife, Mary, Glasgow, KY and Frankie McIntyre and wife, Anita, Fountain Run, KY;

4 grandchildren: Cole, Molly, Lilly and Evan Cunningham;

2 step granddaughters: Kortney Keen and husband, Jordan, and Sydney Herrington and husband, Daniel;

1 unborn great grandson: Bennett Keen and

2 special friends: Charles and Aileen Cochran, Lucas, KY.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Home Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Jeremy England, Bro. Danny Holland and Bro. Terrell Kingrey officiating and burial in Pleasant Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday and 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday until funeral time at Pleasant Home Missionary Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Pleasant Home Cemetery. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.