WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

CAROLYN MCINTYRE CUNNINGHAM

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Carolyn McIntyre Cunningham, 70, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her residence.  The Glasgow, KY native was a homemaker, retired school teacher having taught at White Plains Elementary and Red Cross Elementary, member of Pleasant Home Missionary Baptist Church for 59 years where she served as a former Sunday School teacher.  She was a daughter of the late Hershel Edward McIntyre and Maurice Witt McIntyre and daughter-in-law of the late Gladys Cunningham Rhinehart. 

She is survived by her husband:  Winston Cunningham, Scottsville, KY; 

2 sons:  Wesley Cunningham and wife, Tonda, Scottsville, KY and Warren Cunningham and wife, Laura, Smiths Grove, KY; 

2 brothers:  Freeman McIntyre and wife, Mary, Glasgow, KY and Frankie McIntyre and wife, Anita, Fountain Run, KY; 

4 grandchildren:  Cole, Molly, Lilly and Evan Cunningham; 

2 step granddaughters:  Kortney Keen and husband, Jordan, and Sydney Herrington and husband, Daniel; 

1 unborn great grandson:  Bennett Keen and

2 special friends:  Charles and Aileen Cochran, Lucas, KY.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Home Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Jeremy England, Bro. Danny Holland and Bro. Terrell Kingrey officiating and burial in Pleasant Home Cemetery.  Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday and 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home.  Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday until funeral time at Pleasant Home Missionary Baptist Church.  Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Pleasant Home Cemetery.  Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.  

 

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.