Carolyn Sue Perkins Emmert, age 58, of Edmonton, died at her residence. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Glasgow. Most recently, she was a homemaker but previously employed at Walmart and Winn Dixie. She is survived by her loving husband, Scott Royce Emmert; two daughters, Jacquline Danielle Hunt and Brandi Lee Emmert; three grandchildren, Allanea D. Cox, Layla S. Hunt and Kyndle L. Passmore; mother in law, Bonnie S. Bartley; aunt in law, Barbara A. Abston; brother, Steve Perkins. The family has chosen cremation and no services are scheduled at this time for Carolyn Sue Perkins Emmert. A.F. Crow & Son funeral home has been entrusted with arrangements.

