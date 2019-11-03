Sun. Nov 3rd, 2019

Carolyn Sue Perkins Emmert

4 mins ago Jason Thomas
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Carolyn Sue Perkins Emmert, age 58, of Edmonton, died  at her residence.  She was a devoted wife, mother and friend.  She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Glasgow.  Most recently, she was a homemaker but previously employed at Walmart and Winn Dixie.  She is survived by her loving husband, Scott Royce Emmert; two daughters, Jacquline Danielle Hunt and Brandi Lee Emmert;  three grandchildren, Allanea D. Cox, Layla S. Hunt and  Kyndle L. Passmore;  mother in law, Bonnie S. Bartley; aunt in law, Barbara A. Abston;  brother, Steve Perkins.  The family has chosen cremation and no services are scheduled at this time for Carolyn Sue Perkins Emmert.  A.F. Crow & Son funeral home has been entrusted with arrangements.

 

Please Leave a Reply