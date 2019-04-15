WCLU

CAROLYN UNDERWOOD NORRIS

Carolyn Underwood Norris, 79, of Glasgow, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her home.  Carolyn was the daughter of the late Howard and Viola Garrett Underwood.  She was retired from Kentucky Pants Co. and was later employed by R. R. Donnelley and AMAK Brake in Glasgow.  She was a member of Dover Missionary Baptist Church at Mt. Hermon.

She is survived by two children, Ronnie Miller and Marcia Hubbard both of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren, Lee Hubbard (Mikaela), Ben Hubbard (Kylie), Bo Hubbard (Natalie) and Carson Hubbard; 1 great-grandchild, Nash Hubbard; a brother Jerry Underwood (Loretta) and a sister Donella Underwood Bowles (Dexter) both of Glasgow; nephews and niece, Cory and Chris Underwood and Lacey Ball (Joel) and 2 great-nieces, Chloe and Ellie Ball.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 17th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Tuesday from 1pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning until time for the service.

