Carrie Marie Thompson, age 84, of Bonnieville, KY, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, KY. She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Inetta Young. She is also preceded in death by a husband John Alfred Thompson; sisters, Martha Dixon, Ellen Bradley; brother, Paul Young and a grandson, Daron Thompson.

She is survived by one daughter, Eva Yates (Hermon), Savoyard, KY; six sons, John Allen Thompson (Patricia), Bonnieville, KY, Kendall Thompson (Phillis), Summer Shade, KY, Earl Thompson (Special Friend Jolene Davidson), Horse Cave, KY, Rev. Paul Thompson (Theresa), Horse Cave, KY, Bobby Thompson (Ann), Munfordville, KY, Tommy Thompson (Greta), Munfordville, KY; one sister, Norma Jean Brown, Glasgow, KY; one brother, Brent Young, Jr., Bowling Green, KY; 18 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home.

The funeral celebration for Carrie Marie Thompson will be live streamed on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM CT. To view the service, family and friends may visit https://www.facebook.com/Brooks-Funeral-Home-KY.

Interment will be at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Bonnieville, KY.

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY.

Condolences may also be expressed online at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.

