Carrie Walker Shipp Newberry of Hiseville, Kentucky passed away on December 8, 2019. She was born on September 30, 1922 in Gradyville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late William Richard Walker, Sr. and Gertrude Kinnaird Walker. She was predeceased by her husband, James Newberry, and her brother, William Richard Walker, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Jim (Cheryl Ann) Newberry of Louisville, and Steve (Vickie) Newberry of Hiseville; three grandsons, Walker Newberry of Hiseville, Drew Newberry of Louisville, and Will Newberry of Louisville; her sister, Helen Walker Kemp of Lexington, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Newberry grew up in Adair County, Kentucky and married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Shipp of Columbia, who died in combat in Europe during World War II. She attended Lindsey Wilson College and received her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University. She taught for 37 years at Hiseville High School and at Barren County High School prior to her retirement in 1984. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international professional honor society of women educators. She was an active member of Hiseville Baptist Church until her declining health prevented her regular attendance.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, December 10, from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home, 801 North Race Street, Glasgow, Kentucky. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with burial at the Hiseville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Barren County Educational Foundation.

